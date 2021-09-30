The Personal Safety app is one of the perks of having a Pixel phone. It provides you with access to many special safety features, such as car crash detection, crisis detection, safety checking, and more. It makes sure you get the help you need in a situation where you can't reach out for it yourself. The latest update to the app adds the ability to automatically record a video during a crisis using the Emergency SOS feature.

Pressing the power button 5 times will call the emergency services, alert your emergency contacts that something is happening to you, and now, automatically record a video of what's going on. The app will be able to record up to 45 continuous minutes of footage, with the average video size being around 10 MB per minute, but you can stop it whenever you need to.

The video will then get automatically backed up to the cloud if it detects an Internet connection (to your Google account and the Personal Safety app itself), and if you want it to, it will also share that video with your emergency contacts as well.

If you want to set it up on your Pixel phone, you'll need to set up the Emergency SOS feature inside the app, and it will then walk you through setting up the emergency call, your emergency contacts, and then automatic video recording.

There are several reasons why it could be useful to record footage in emergencies like these. The SOS feature simply makes it easier and more accessible, which is greatly appreciated as there are some situations where every second is crucial and you might not be able to immediately pull out your phone to start recording, or you might have other priorities.

If you want to get this now, head over to the Google Play Store to get the latest version of the app. Be mindful that the Personal Safety app is currently limited to the Pixel lineup, so if you have a non-Google phone, you won't be able to use it. We do hope, however, that something like this will make its way to the equivalent emergency services of other smartphones, as it's really nice to have.

You can also download the latest version of the app via APK Mirror.

