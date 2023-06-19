Google Pixel phones pack among the best cameras around on a smartphone. And their excellent performance is further complemented by the Google Camera app, which packs several features to help you level up your photography game. With the Pixel Camera Services last year, Google rolled out Pixel's iconic Night camera feature to Snapchat and other third-party apps. Now, the company is rolling out the biggest update to Pixel Camera Services since its release last year with support for Android 14 and other major changes.

As a part of Pixel Camera Services v1.1, Google is adding support for autofocus, manual focus, and zoom in the NightSight extension. This will enable compatible third-party apps to offer manual or autofocus support when using Night mode. They can also seamlessly switch between the primary and telephoto cameras on the Pixel 6 Pro and 7 Pro to deliver better zoom performance.

The complete change log of the release is as follows:

Version 1.1 brings new available features for 3rd party apps • Autofocus, manual focus and zoom in the NightSight extension • Support for Android 14 • Bug fixes and performance improvements

Pixel Camera Services is only compatible with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series, so older Pixel phones won't benefit from these improvements.

Google has been slowly rolling out the latest Pixel Camera Services build, with initial reports popping up on May 27. A wider release seems to have commenced more recently, so the update should appear on your phone now. If not, you can grab the latest build from APKMirror and sideload it manually.

The company was likely waiting for the June 2023 Pixel Feature Drop before making Pixel Camera Services v1.1 available to all.