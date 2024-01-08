Summary Google Pixel phones have a useful Call Screening feature that automatically filters incoming calls and saves time.

A Reddit user in India successfully enabled Call Screening on a modded OnePlus 7, suggesting potential expansion to new languages and regions.

Screenshots show that Call Screening may soon support Hindi and be available in countries like Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, and Brazil, among others.

Call screening is one of the best features of Google Pixel phones. This Pixel-exclusive feature can automatically screen all incoming calls to save your precious time and ensure you don't have to deal with spammers and unwanted marketing calls. Manual call screening is available in a handful of countries outside the US, and the list of supported countries and languages could soon grow even further.

A Reddit user got Call Screening to work in India after enabling the relevant flag on his OnePlus 7 running Android 14-based AOSPA ROM with GappsMod magisk module. His friend also got the feature to work on his modded Redmi Note 8, confirming this was not an accident. The activation method itself is irrelevant here; what's important is the potential addition of the feature to new languages and regions.

From the screenshots shared by the user, Call Screen appears to support Hindi and transcribe what the other party on the call is saying. Based on what the caller says, Google Assistant will provide a list of suggestions that you can use for replying.

Close

Additionally, the screenshots indicate Google could expand Call Screening on the Pixels to more countries with support for new languages:

Deutsch - Belgium, Austria, Switzerland

Espanol - USA (EE.UU)

France - Belgium, Switzerland

Italiano - Switzerland & Italy

Portuguese - Brazil

English, Hindi - India

Remember that the automatic Call Screen is only available in the US. In other regions, you have to screen all incoming calls manually. That will likely be the case in India and other countries when Google rolls out Call Screen to them.

Samsung already offers a similar call screening feature on its phones in India called Bixby Text Call. However, it only works with English and does not support Hindi, which is the dominant language used in the country. So, Google potentially supporting Hindi with Call Screening in India should allow for wider adoption of the feature.

The next Pixel Feature Drop is scheduled to drop in March 2024, and it's possible Google will announce Call Screen's expansion with that update. When the feature launches, it should work with all Pixel phones that Google currently supports, right from the Pixel 5 to the Pixel 8.

While Call Screen also works with the Pixel Watch, this option is limited to the US. There's a chance Google could expand automatic Call Screening on Pixel phones or the Pixel Watch to more countries with the next Feature Drop.

If you receive a lot of spam or unwanted calls on Android, Call Screen can help you save a lot of time and frustration. Until Google officially announces Call Screen's expansion to India and other countries, you can follow our guide on how to block spam calls and texts on your Pixel phone.