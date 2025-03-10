Summary Google recently added an 80% charge limit to Pixel phones to extend battery life, but some users noticed their phones were still hitting 100%.

This is not a bug: the phone occasionally bypasses the limit to recalibrate the battery, ensuring accurate charge estimates.

After fully charging, a shield icon shows up to signal the end of recalibration and the return to the 80% limit.

After rolling out a new charging limit feature—something we've already seen from some of the leading Android phones —Google’s Pixel phones now cap charging at 80% to help extend battery life. But some users noticed their phones occasionally charging all the way to 100%. Turns out, this is not a glitch; it’s actually how the system is designed to work.

Several users have taken to Reddit and Google support forum to report that the 80% charge limit isn’t always sticking (via Android Authority). Instead of capping at 80% as intended, some Pixel devices are charging all the way to 100%, bypassing the set limit.

This feature was added to ease worries about keeping your phone plugged in for too long, adding another layer to the Pixel’s battery optimization. By capping charging at 80%, it helps slow down battery aging and extend the phone’s lifespan. But with Android 16 Beta 2, some users noticed that it’s not working as expected.

Fortunately, this isn’t some annoying design flaw. As explained over on the GrapheneOS forum, those full charge cycles are actually part of the system’s way of recalibrating the battery’s estimated capacity. It’s a necessary step to make sure the phone can accurately predict how much juice you’ve got left and avoid glitches.

Less like a bug and more like it’s working as planned

Before the Android 15 QPR2 update, the battery recalibration process had some hiccups and didn’t always work as it should. That said, those kinks have been ironed out, making the system way better at keeping tabs on your battery’s health over time.

After your Pixel fully charges, it’s a good idea to leave it plugged in for a bit. Then, you’ll notice a shield icon pop up, signaling that the charging bypass is doing its thing and the recalibration is complete. Once you see that, the 80% charge cap will kick back in, and your phone will go back to its normal charging routine.

This behavior where phones with charging limits sometimes charge all the way to 100% isn’t new—iPhones do it too, even with their optimized charging turned on. Apple has said it’s totally normal and actually helps the phone keep a better grip on how much battery life you’ve really got.