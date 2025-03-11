Summary Google's Pixel Weather app received an update that includes a new 'Save' button for current locations, but it creates duplicate entries.

The update may be a precursor to a feature that allows users to check weather in other cities without saving them.

The latest version also clarifies the 10-day forecast by adding dates alongside the days of the week.

Google rolled out a brand-new Weather app alongside its Pixel 9 series last year, then phones as far back as the Pixel 6 picked it up in a subsequent update. It's already more robust than the old weather frog applet, with features like a precipitation map and the ability to reorder data widgets, but there are some areas where it still lags behind.

One complaint we've heard is that the new app doesn't let you briefly check the weather in a city without adding it to your Saved Locations list. We've now spotted reason to hope this might soon change, but for the time being, Google's latest tweak mostly just adds a bit more clutter to your Pixel's weather app.

Now, when you open the Weather app to your current location, you might notice a new Save button in the top-right corner. We're seeing this on multiple phones running the latest Pixel Weather update (version 1.0.20250127), but as with all updates to Google apps, there's a chance this could be a server-side change that rolls out on an account-by-account basis.

Close

There's only one problem: Tapping the Save button while viewing your current location will likely result in you seeing two instances of that city in the locations list. It might be handy when you're on a trip and want to watch that city's weather going forward — but most of the time, your current location is your home, school, or work, so you'll likely be seeing double any time you're going about your day-to-day business.

Close

Before and after: Saving your current location causes a duplicate entry at the bottom of the list

It's possible this change was made in preparation for a future update that would solve the issue of not being able to check a city's weather without adding it to your Saved Locations list. However, as it stands, you still need to tap the + button at the bottom of the locations list to check the weather somewhere else, which automatically adds it to your Saved Locations. Ironically, the new Save button does not appear when checking a city's weather in this way.

Android Authority spotted another change in Pixel Weather version 1.0.20250127 that adds a bit of clarity to the forecast: Now, days are labeled with their dates in addition to the days of the week. A sensible change, considering 10-day forecasts, by nature, will always have two instances of three days of the week.

Close

Before and after: Google has added dates to the 10-day forecast

Google has been putting a lot of work into its flagship Weather app for Pixels lately. In January, there was a bug that saw certain options for the app vanish, but that was quickly resolved after an update redesigned the layout of the app's settings menu. And now, it's even easier to change units of measurements for the app, which used to be tied solely to your phone's localization settings.