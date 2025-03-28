Summary The latest Pixel Weather app update relocates the Plus button for adding new cities, replacing the older default behavior.

The March update featured per-city Plus buttons, the ability to pause animations, and improved day-wise forecasts.

Google creates a bunch of apps that you inadvertently find installed on every phone shipped with Android. That's because some of these are essential, and benefit from the company's ecosystem of interlinked services. However, the Pixel range of phones gets a few extra apps on top, to round off the unique user experience Google curates as an exemplar for other OEMs. The Pixel Weather app is one of these unique additions, and it just received a change that makes so much sense we can't believe it didn't exist sooner.

Google's Pixel Weather app enables the wonderful widgets with the frog we loved, and also helps keep tabs on the conditions in more than just one city. The only disadvantage is that you'd have to add that city to the list before you can see the conditions there. If you're just curious, you were often just better off performing a Google search or asking Assistant , ahem, Gemini. Otherwise, that city would live in your list of tracked locations until you swipe on it to delete.

Earlier this month, Pixel owners received a new, updated version of the app, and 9to5Google just spotted a server-side switch to change this problematic default behavior. On the homepage, you'll see the floating action button (FAB) now triggers search for places instead of adding them to your list like the older Plus FAB.

A more practical approach

If you're looking to add new cities to the list of locations you track frequently, the new UI in version 1.0.20250127.729684887 of the Weather app still has a Plus button. It's just been moved to a new location — alongside every city's name in the search result list. Alternatively, you can tap the pill-shaped Save button in the detailed city view.

9to5Google additionally notes that the March update for this app already had the per-city Plus buttons, but they are more than an overlapping feature now that the FAB has been reassigned to search. Other important updates delivered to the Pixel Weather app users this month include a hidden trick to pause the animations you see for current conditions, and a better view for the day-wise forecasts.