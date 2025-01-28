Summary Key settings, including toggles for immersive vibrations, AI-powered weather reports, weather units, and app theme, have vanished from the Pixel Weather app's settings menu.

Despite the missing toggles, features like AI weather reports appear to be permanently enabled, regardless of user preference.

It's unknown whether Google intentionally removed these settings or if it's a bug. The issue appears to be server-side. We've reached out to Google for comment.

The new Pixel Weather app launched to much fanfare alongside the Pixel 9 series back in August last year, even though it took away the weather frog mascot we've come to love over the years.

The app offers dedicated weather maps, a customizable layout, pollen count, AI-powered weather reports, immersive weather vibrations, and more. The latter, which was first showcased with the October 2024 Pixel Feature Drop, essentially attempts to replicate the density of rain in the form of haptic feedback when you're on the screen that shows AI-generated city backgrounds. On the other hand, AI-powered weather reports, as the feature's name suggests, provide a bite-sized summary of upcoming weather — "Light snow from 5:02 PM to 0:00 PM," for example.

Mysteriously though, in-app settings for both the detailed features have gone missing, and it has been that way since Wednesday, January 22, at least. We're seeing this across the board on devices running Pixel Weather 1.0.20241108.700112341.release. There have been no new releases since then, prompting us to believe that the missing settings are likely tied to a server-side blunder (via PiunikaWeb).

Eagle-eyed users would also have spotted that the settings for weather units and app theme have also disappeared from the profile section, leaving the menu significantly minimized, as seen in the screenshots below.

Weather the storm for now

For what it's worth, we dug around and found out that you can temporarily bring back the AI Weather Report setting by clearing the Pixel Weather app's data. However, this temporary fix only brings back the setting for a minute or two at max. Once you use the app for a bit, the AI Weather Report setting disappears again. Regardless, considering that the feature is enabled by default, no matter which way it is/was set, with the setting gone, you'll see the AI-generated reports anyway.

Android Police's News Editor, Dallas Thomas, corroborated the claim. Despite having turned the AI-generated reports off previously, the reports reappeared for him on Wednesday, January 22, with no way to disable them since the corresponding setting had disappeared. This is also the case with the weather vibrations.

It is currently unclear if Google has intentionally removed said settings to enforce permanent use of the features, or if the case of missing toggles is just a blip that will be resolved in a future update/server-side fix. We've reached out to Google and will update this article if we hear back.