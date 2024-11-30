Woven Band for Pixel Watch $26 $36 Save $10 Google's Woven band fits Pixel Watch, Pixel Watch 2, and Pixel Watch 3. Google typically charges $60 for the band, but for Black Friday, it's discounted on Amazon, starting as low as $26. 41mm from $26 at Amazon 45mm $50 at Amazon

The Pixel Watch 3 is, in my opinion, one of the best looking Wear OS watches on the market. Google makes a number of bands to compliment its stylish wearable, but they're generally pretty expensive. Case in point: Google charges $60 for its Woven Band, which is a lot of money to spend on a fabric strap. For Black Friday, though, you can grab the Woven Band — compatible with the Pixel Watch, Pixel Watch 2, and Pixel Watch 3 — on Amazon for as low as $26. Each version is $10 under Amazon's usual price, and some are more than half off what Google's charging.

A stylish and comfortable band for your Pixel Watch

The Pixel Watch Woven Band has been available since the first Pixel Watch hit shelves in 2022. I've been using the band (in the green-gray Ivy colorway) off and on since then with all three generations of the Pixel Watch, and it's held up great the whole time. It's got a unique look, and its woven fabric construction makes it comfortable for exercise, too. The snap-style clasp is super easy to use, too. When my band starts to look a little dingy, I just toss it in with a cold laundry load then let it air dry.

Google charges 60 bucks for every color of the Woven Band — and even though I like the band quite a bit, that's still a lot to ask for a fabric watch strap. For Black Friday, though, you can grab several colors at varying discounts on Amazon. In the smaller 41mm size, Bay, Ivy, Lemongrass, and Sage versions are all $50, making for a savings of $10 versus what Google charges. Peony and Porcelain versions are $26 — which is actually still only $10 under the normal Amazon price, but more than half off what you'd pay at the Google Store. Each color of the larger 45mm strap, compatible with the larger Pixel Watch 3, is $50, or $10 off retail.

The Woven Band is a versatile option that's as stylish as it is functional, and at at least $10 off, it's a solid bargain. For $26, the 41mm Peony and Porcelain versions are down to impulse buy territory. If you're looking to spruce up your Pixel Watch on the cheap, this is a great option.