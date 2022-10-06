You’ve likely heard about the Google Pixel Watch since it was first teased in early 2022. The smartwatch is finally official - we’ve heard everything about the brand new Wear OS 3 smartwatch confirmed on stage alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. If you preorder one, you should get it on October 13. One feature revealed during the Pixel Watch launch was that it would get fall detection, but Google has confirmed that it won’t be available at launch.

The company won’t be including the feature until some point in 2023. Emergency SOS features are available on the Pixel Watch from day one, allowing you to alert emergency responders or your trusted contacts directly from the watch itself. That may prove helpful in a situation where fall detection would be used, but it isn’t the same feature.

Fall detection is beneficial if you experience a hard fall and are unresponsive when you hit the ground. It will then automatically notify your chosen contacts of the fall, and they will know that an accident has happened and spring into action. We don't yet know when this feature will arrive apart from the fact it'll be at some stage next year.