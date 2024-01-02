WearOS smartwatches are a great accessory for any Android phone. The Google Pixel Watch 2 is one of the best smartwatches. It creates a compelling package with its sleek and refined profile, stock WearOS, and Fitbit integration. Like all Google hardware, the Pixel Watch 2 will get better thanks to the quarterly Pixel Feature Drops that include bug fixes and security updates. Make sure your watch's software is up-to-date to get all these software goodies.

Your Pixel Watch must meet a few requirements to ensure updates are installed correctly and do not cause issues. These requirements do not vary between models. Your watch must be charging, have at least 50% battery, and be connected to Wi-Fi. Your Pixel Watch is ready to install the update when these conditions are met.

To install the update:

Swipe down on your Pixel Watch. Tap the Settings gear. Scroll down and tap System. Close Select System updates. Close

You'll see your watch's software version and if an update is available for your device. Available updates download and install automatically as long as the above conditions are met. When an update finishes downloading, your watch restarts and displays an "Installing update" message. When the message disappears, the update is installed, and your watch is ready to go.

An available update may not always show on your device when you check for it. Google includes a way to force an update on your Pixel Watch so that you get the latest updates and features.

To do so, follow the above instructions. When you're on the screen that tells you what Android version you have, repeatedly tap the watch icon at the top of the screen. If an update is available, the watch downloads it.

The Google Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 are great smartwatches with compelling features. Make sure they have the latest software version to stay up to date and get the newest features. If you have the LTE version and your carrier allows it, connect your Pixel Watch to cellular service and use it when you're away from your phone.