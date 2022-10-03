It's hard to believe we're only a couple of days from Google's first wearable actually becoming a reality. After years of rumors and false starts, the Pixel Watch finally brings the company's hardware and software expertise to your wrist, and with any luck, it'll compete among the best smartwatches available today. If you simply can't wait another couple of days — and the leaks aren't doing it for you — this unofficial unboxing might be enough to tide you over.

A Reddit user got their hands on the Pixel Watch today and shared early photos of the device itself and its packaging. This post shows off just about everything you'd want to see from the Pixel Watch, save for the software it's running, as the user didn't turn it on. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until later this week to see all of those Fitbit features in action, as the poster says they didn't want to get caught with the gadget running.

Thankfully, there's plenty to see here, especially if you're a gadget nerd who loves unboxing new toys. Unlike the Galaxy Watch 5, the Pixel Watch comes in a rectangular box with the band latched and wrapped around an insert instead of laying flat and long. The USB-C charging puck is held within this packaging.

Overall, the watch looks pretty svelte, both when held in hand and placed on a wrist. The poster compared it to a 41mm Apple Watch, and it's about the same size. As Google's only shipping the watch in one size — and compared to the Galaxy Watch 5 Pros and Apple Watch Ultras of the world, it's absolutely on the small side — fans of big wearables should prepare to be disappointed.

As for the elephant in the room, yes, that large bezel is here in full force. It's noticeable in certain light conditions, though in some photos, the Pixel Watch looks like a pure black puck. We've seen plenty of photos of the bezel at this point, and it's either a deal-breaker or no big deal. We'll leave it up to our commenters to decide.

While it would've been great to see it in action, we won't have to wait much longer. Google is holding its Made By Google event on October 6th at 10 AM ET, and we'll be there to report on everything announced.

Thanks: Moshe