Google launched its Wear OS-powered watch in October 2022, and it made a splash with its performance and design. The company followed it with the Google Pixel Watch 2, one of the best Android smartwatches. While the device encourages you to meet your fitness and health goals, constant reminders to move can get annoying. Hourly notifications can feel intrusive if you’re busy with a project or hobby that requires intense concentration.

You can manage the Google Pixel Watch’s move reminders by turning them off when you’re busy with work or simply relaxing. You can also personalize the reminders according to your schedule. This guide shows you how to do both from the Fitbit app and the website.

Related 6 essential Google Pixel Watch features everyone should use Here are a few of our current Pixel Watch faves

How the Google Pixel Watch’s move notification system works

The Google Pixel Watch is integrated with Fitbit and offers health and fitness tracking. Compared to its predecessor, the Watch 2 sports advanced chip sets, more sensors, and better battery life. It also monitors the heart rate using AI algorithms. It features around 40 exercise modes to monitor your workouts, steps, and distance.

Research shows that extended sitting can lead to health issues, and moving for a few minutes hourly can reduce its ill effects. Fitbit's move notification system ensures you stay active throughout the day. The app nudges you to walk at least 250 steps every hour. Your Pixel Watch will vibrate 10 minutes before the end of each hour if you have not met your hourly activity goal.

Why you’ll want to turn off reminders to move

While staying active by moving around is good for your health, there will be times when an hourly reminder to move can feel like a nuisance. Perhaps you are working on a project or are unwell and want to rest. You can turn off reminders to move when you don’t want to be disturbed and turn them back on later. The Fitbit app also lets you customize notifications to get reminders only during preset times.

How to turn off reminders to move on a Google Pixel Watch

There are two ways to switch off your Google Pixel Watch’s move reminders — from the Fitbit app on your phone and the Fitbit site.

Deactivate reminders on the Fitbit app

Using the Fitbit app on your phone offers the most convenient way to turn off the reminders. After modifying the settings, refresh the app to sync your changes with the Pixel Watch.

The following steps work on Android and iOS. We use an Android phone for our tutorial, but iPhone users should be able to follow along.

Here’s how to turn off move reminders on the Fitbit app:

Launch the Fitbit app on your phone. Log in with your Google or Fitbit account. Select the device icon in the upper-left corner. Choose your Google Pixel Watch from the Devices section. Close In Settings, scroll down and select Reminders to move. Turn off the Get reminders toggle to stop receiving notifications. Close

Turn off reminders on the Fitbit website

You can also deactivate move reminders from the Fitbit website on any browser.

Go to the Fitbit website on your browser. Log in with your Google or Fitbit account. Click the gear icon in the upper-right corner. Choose your Google Pixel Watch from the drop-down menu. Under the Reminders to move section, turn off the toggle next to Reminders.

How to personalize reminders to move on a Google Pixel Watch

Customize your move reminders to fit your sleep and work schedule if you don’t want to turn them off outright. You can control when notifications appear on the Fitbit app and site.

Customizing reminders on the Fitbit app

Launch the Fitbit app on your phone. Log in with your Google account. Tap the device icon in the upper-left corner. Close Choose your Pixel watch. Select Reminders to move. With the Get reminders toggle switch on, choose a start time and end time under Reminder period. Close Under the Get reminders to move section, select which days of the week you want reminders.

Customizing reminders on the Fitbit website

Visit the Fitbit website on any browser. Sign in with your Google account. Select the gear icon in the upper-right corner. Choose your Pixel Watch from the drop-down menu. With the toggle next to Reminders turned on, enter the Start Time and End Time under the Edit Hourly Activity Goal & Days of the Week section. Also, select which days you want the reminder. Click Save.

Related How to use Safety Check on your Pixel Watch Alert your friends and family when you're in a dangerous situation

Get fit with the Google Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 help you monitor your health and track your fitness goals. Get the latest updates to make sure your device has the newest features. If you run into any issues with your Pixel Watch, we have a guide to help you troubleshoot the most common problems with the device.