By all accounts, Google's first smartwatch looks nearly ready to debut. After years of uncertainty, speculation, and no shortage of rumors, it finally feels like everything's falling into place, and while nothing's still official-official, the pace and quality of recent leaks could easily convince us that a Google I/O (or at least shortly thereafter) launch is in the cards. Now maybe some of the strongest evidence to date for that theory has just arrived, as Google applies to trademark “Pixel Watch.”

While we've been calling Google's presumptive wearable a Pixel Watch for a while now, that was really little more than a very descriptive-feeling, low-hanging-fruit of a guess. And although we wouldn't have been that surprised to see the company ultimately go with a different name, this trademark filing sure seems to make Google's intentions clear.

The company submitted its application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on April 19 (spotted by 9to5Google), although the paperwork notes that Google has an earlier international application pending from last fall in the island nation of Tonga. Google has applied for trademark protection under both watch and smartwatch product categories, lining up exactly with what we'd expect to see for this device.

Although "Pixel Watch" sure looks like the name by which this wearable will ultimately debut, we've been following its development tied to the codename Rohan — and don't be surprised if you see that name pop up a few more times as last-minute leaks arrive in the weeks leading up to launch. Google I/O gets started on May 11, and we sure wouldn't be surprised if the Pixel Watch makes an appearance.

