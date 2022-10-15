Our favorite tips that will make you a Pixel Watch pro in no time

Although the Google Pixel Watch is a gorgerous wearable, its Wear OS-based software isn't revolutionary. The OS has most of the same features you'll find on the best Android smartwatches. However, there are a few unique tricks to the Pixel Watch that veteran Wear OS users might not notice.

Along with our top Pixel Watch tips and tricks, we've thrown in a few that will work with many Wear OS smartwatches. Combined, these tips and tricks will help you get the most out of Google's first foray into the smartwatch arena.

We used the Google Pixel Watch app on Android for these tips. While you can complete these steps from the watch, we found it easier to use the app.

1. Use your Google Pixel Watch to take a screenshot

One thing you'll want to do with your Pixel Watch is to show off your watch face. We show you how to customize your Pixel Watch's face in the next section, but here's how to take a screenshot with your watch.

Open the Watch app. Tap the three-button menu in the top right of your screen. Tap Take screen shot on watch. Choose an app to share your screenshot to. Tap Photos to save it to the Google Photos app. 2 Images Close

2. Customize your Pixel Watch's clock face based on what's important to you

There are a ton of customization options available for your watch face. You'll have different options depending on which face you use. The Classic option we use has every available option.

Open the Watch app. Tap Watch faces from the homescreen. Scroll left or right to select a face. 2 Images Close Tap Edit on the face you wish to customize. Tap one of the options under the Complications heading to change what appears in a slot. 2 Images Close

This screen has all the customization options available to you. Your customization options will differ depending on which watch face you select.

3. Set up Google Wallet on your Pixel Watch

A classic smartwatch feature, enabling Google Wallet on your Pixel Watch should be your priority. Once enabled, you can wave your wrist at a card reader to pay. However, you'll need to enable your Pixel Watch's lock screen to use this feature.

Payment methods are not transferred from your phone to watch automatically. If you set up a card on your phone, you'll need to manually add it on your Google Pixel Watch.

Open the Watch app. Tap Google underneath the Settings heading. Tap Google Wallet. 2 Images Close Tap Add to watch in the lower-right corner of your screen. Tap an existing card or New credit or debit card. 2 Images Close

Once you've added a card, you can pay by double-pressing the Pixel Watch's crown. Select the card you want to use and hold the watch near the card reader.

4. Customize your Pixel Watch's tiles

Tiles comprise the primary Pixel Watch experience. By swiping left or right, you can access different tiles that display fitness information, agendas, sleep stats, and more. But you'll need to customize your tiles first.

Open the Watch app. Tap Tiles to open the Manage tiles screen. Tap Add tile at the bottom of your screen. 2 Images Close Tap the plus button for each tile you wish to add. Selected tiles are greyed out. Scroll down to see the full range. 2 Images Close

How to delete tiles and change their order

Both these actions are done through the Manage tiles screen. Tap the trashcan icon next to a tile to delete it, or tap the horizontal lines and drag to reorder tiles.

5. Tweak the notification settings on your Pixel Watch

You can turn notifications on and off for phone apps and Watch apps separately. For example, you could disable Fitbit notifications for your phone but not your watch. You can also prevent new apps from sending Watch notifications when enabled on your phone.

Open the Watch app. Tap Notifications underneath the Settings heading. Toggle the switch next to each app to enable or disable notifications Tap See all apps from last 7 days to see more apps. 2 Images Close Tap Auto turn on notifications for new apps to decide whether you want new apps to send you notifications. 2 Images Close

6. Change your Pixel Watch's screen's orientation

You'll set your watch orientation during setup, but you can change it later. This is handy if you change what wrist your watch is on.

Open the Watch app. Scroll down and tap Watch preferences. Tap Watch orientation at the bottom of the list. 2 Images Close Select the radio buttons to adjust orientation. 2 Images Close

The Google Pixel Watch helps keep you healthy and on task

The Google Pixel Watch is a fantastic device with a wealth of nifty features at its disposal. If you've never owned a smartwatch, take a look at our Pixel Watch review to see just how it can make your day healthy and productive.