Source: Google Google Pixel Watch $300 $350 Save $50 After taking its sweet time to finally release a smartwatch, Google really brought its A-game when it gave us the Pixel Watch last year. It's a gorgeous gadget with great health tracking, Assistant access, and plenty more versatile features. The wearable is going for $50 off right now, which brings it down to its best price so far. $300 at Best Buy $300 at Amazon

Whether you're a tech enthusiast who's always hunting down for the latest gadgets, or you're just looking for a stylish and functional watch, the Google Pixel Watch is a perfect choice. It offers top-notch performance, integrated GPS tracking, and heart rate analysis, to name just a few of its cool features. This $50 discount makes the Google Pixel Watch an even more attractive purchase, bringing it down from its usual $350 to a much more tempting $300.

Why you'll love the Google Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel Watch is easily one of the best smartwatches you'll find today. It's a beautifully designed device that stands out nicely in a sea of Android wearables — while it's not the first round-faced model nor the first to feature curved glass, you'll still be able to spot the Pixel in the crowd.

While we have loads of changes we'd love to see when the Google Pixel Watch 2 hits the market, this first-gen effort is still a great option for now, especially when it's on sale. It will allow you to control music playback, make calls, send messages, access Google Assistant, and keep track of your health stats. And new features like that long-awaited fall detection are finally here as part of a recent update, keeping the user experience fresh.

Maybe one of the few disagreeable things about the Pixel Watch is the price, so we love it when we see deals like this one arrive. Pick this smartwatch up for $300 right now and get started living your best wearable-equipped life.