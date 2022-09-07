The Google Pixel Watch is no longer a secret, as the company has revealed its design and confirmed we'll be hearing more about the device at its upcoming October 6 event. The Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and some new Nest products are expected, but the Pixel Watch remains one of the most exciting devices coming soon from Google. The company's CEO Sundar Pichai has now joined in on teasing the product, and he was spotted wearing the device at an event on September 6.

Vox Media's 2022 Code Conference is currently underway, and Google's CEO appeared on stage for an interview where he was spotted wearing the Pixel Watch. At first, it was hard to spot, but throughout the interview, as Pichai's hands started to move, you could see the watch more and more.

There's no video footage, but it was spotted and documented in screenshots by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who's usually better known for his Apple-related leaks than information on Google. Pichai didn't directly reference the device on his wrist, and the screenshots don't give us much more information than we've seen in the press shots, but it's exciting to see Pichai begin teasing the device ahead of the big event.

Pichai spoke a lot about Google's competition at the conference. He spoke about how competition can come as a surprise for the company, such as the rise of TikTok in the last few years. On the other hand, he also said, "I have always held the view that you tend to go wrong by focusing too much on competition. Big companies particularly fail because they stumble internally."