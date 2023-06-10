While Google has been working on its smartwatch operating system for several years now, the company launched its first smartwatch only in October 2022. Since then, we've learned a lot about the Pixel Watch, including the lack of certain health features that are available in older offerings, such as 2020's Fitbit Versa 3. One of these attributes is SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) monitoring. However, Google may have finally flicked the switch on this particular functionality, at least for one lucky user.

Reddit user triforce28 discovered a dedicated Oxygen saturation card on their Pixel Watch, reportedly found while scrolling to the bottom of the feed inside the Fitbit Today app. Here, users will see a brief overview, including the oxygen saturation percentage of their Last sleep session. Meanwhile, tapping this card takes you to another page, offering additional details on the tracked data, plus more context about SpO2 monitoring.

Source: triforce28 - Reddit

The Pixel Watch comes with the necessary hardware to support SpO2 measurements, though it wasn't enabled. But we're glad that's changing based on this new revelation, finally offering wearers a more novel way of measuring sleep quality on Google's premier smartwatch.

There are still some unknowns, however. Google hasn't officially revealed plans for the rollout of this functionality, though its appearance, even on a limited number of wearables, is a strong indicator of its wider rollout. We presume detailed stats would also be available under the Health Metrics tab on the Fitbit app for smartphones, though 9to5Google couldn't find support for blood oxygen saturation tracking there just yet.

Google sent out the June Pixel Watch update recently, but the SpO2 monitoring feature doesn't appear to be a part of it. Instead, the update mostly contained the usual suite of "bug fixes and improvements." So it's likely the addition of SpO2 monitoring is a server-side change that the company is currently testing in a limited capacity.