Technology is sensible to heat, no matter which form factor it comes in. That’s why desktop computers and many laptops offer active cooling with fans, and our favorite phones and wearables are built with heat dissipation in mind to absorb excessive heat from heavy CPU or battery usage. When the surrounding temperature is too hot, there is only so much that our passively cooled devices can do to keep cool, with the last line of defense being a controlled shutdown. With temperatures on the rise for summer, this is exactly what the Pixel Watch does, too.

As spotted by a Redditor who left their Pixel Watch in their car during a hot day (via 9to5Google), the Google wearable will turn itself off in the midst of excessive heat. When they returned to their device after spending a day at the lake, they saw a notification on it, stating that the watch was too warm and that “It turned off to cool down and is now running normally.” This behavior is right in line with what Pixels, iPhones, and many other handsets do when it comes to excessive heat, though the two aforementioned first attempt to cool down by throttling the CPU and disabling features like 5G and flash. It’s unclear if the Pixel Watch offers a similar strategy

You shouldn’t underestimate how hot the inside of a car gets when you leave it parked out in the sun. If possible, always take your tech with you rather than leaving it in the vehicle, which can easily reach temperatures beyond 100 °F (~40 °C). Even if security measures like the automatic shutdown exist, there isn’t much that tech can do beyond that to cool itself. Once temperatures go over a certain threshold, you might permanently weaken your battery’s capacity or the CPU, not to mention the small but existing chance of inadvertently burning down your car thanks to an overheated, exploded battery.