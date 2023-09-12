Summary Google's monthly security updates extend beyond Pixel phones to include the Pixel Watch, although the release can be delayed.

The September 2023 update for the Pixel Watch only includes security patches.

The next major update for the Pixel Watch, expected in October 2023, will bring Wear OS 4 and new features, including dynamic theming and native backup and restore support.

Google's monthly security updates are not just limited to its Pixel phones. The Pixel Watch also gets a new build every month, though it is not always released alongside Pixel phones. On many occasions, the update has been delayed by a few days or weeks. The same story is repeating this time around as well. While the September 2023 update for compatible Pixel phones started rolling out at the beginning of the month, the Pixel Watch's patch was nowhere to be seen. Almost two weeks into the month, Google has officially started the rollout of the latest security patch for its wearable.

Interestingly, while the September 2023 build was a Quarterly Feature Drop for Pixel phones, packing several new features, the smartwatch's update is a lot more generic. It only contains security patches and no other improvements, as Google's release notes reflect.

Global Google Pixel Watch: RWDC.230905.003 What's Included The Sep 2023 software update includes the latest security patches for Pixel Watch users.

Google is yet to update the Pixel Watch Security Bulletin with the September 2023 patch details. Once that happens, you'll get a better idea of all the security issues fixed in this release.

While the rollout begins today, the company notes in its announcement that the OTA will go live in Canada starting September 18. You might not receive the update immediately since it is being made available in phases. But you can manually pull the firmware by navigating to Settings > System > System updates and repeatedly tapping the "Your watch is up to date" screen. Ensure you put the wearable on charge, as the installation won't commence otherwise.

The September 2023 firmware for the wearable drops just days after the companion Pixel Watch app received a major update. Install the latest build, and a prompt will appear on your phone to "Sign in to Google and link your watch to access all settings." So far, you never had to log in to your Google account on the Pixel Watch's companion app.

The October 2023 update could be a major one for the Pixel Watch. It should bring Android 13-based Wear OS 4 to the wearable with new features and enhancements, like a new watch face format enabling better designs with richer functionality, underlying optimizations for performance and battery life, and seemingly even Material You support. This is further corroborated by the leaked Pixel Watch 2 faces that showcase dynamic theming. More importantly, Wear OS 4 will bring native backup and restore support to the OS.

Wear OS 4 should debut alongside the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel 8 series at the company's Made by Google event on October 4. Android 14 is also expected to be released for compatible Pixel phones on the same day.