Summary Google is finally widely rolling out a new update for the Pixel Watch, fixing bugs from the initial March build.

The update also reverts to the original step count algorithm due to issues with the new algorithm.

Pixel Watch owners on the November 2024 build will finally get to try Wear OS 5.1 on their watch.

Google initially rolled out Wear OS 5.1 for the Pixel Watch lineup in early March, but pulled it a couple of weeks later due to several bugs. The company followed up with another bug-fixing release in early April for users still on the March 2025 build. This revised firmware was never widely pushed to Pixel Watch owners who hadn’t installed the original March 2025 update and were still on the November 2024 build. Thankfully, this is changing now, with Google finally rolling out a new update for the Pixel Watch widely.