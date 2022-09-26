Google is gearing up to announce the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Watch, a new Nest Wifi router, and probably some more new devices at its October 6 event. The company has already revealed a fair bit about the Pixel Watch and Pixel 7, with recent teasers showing off the design in all its glory. It also confirmed that the Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders would open on October 6. Rumors suggest the device would then go on sale two weeks later, starting October 18. There has not been much information about the Pixel Watch's availability, but it looks like it could also launch around the same time as the new Pixel phones.

A leaked photo from a Target DC shows the retail box of the Pixel Watch (via r/PixelWatch). The compact packaging also carries the "with Fitbit" branding, hinting at the wearable's Fitbit integration. Google's upcoming wearable would be the first Wear OS smartwatch to sync with the Fitbit app, and the company rightfully wants to highlight that.

You can't make out anything else from the leaked image of the box—the Pixel Watch's photo on the front is the one that Google has been teasing for months. But the retail box showing up in the wild indicates that Google's smartwatch will go on sale soon after the October 6 event.

Google could start accepting pre-orders for the Pixel Watch right after the event and put it up for sale alongside the new Pixel phones. If rumors are true, the smartwatch could carry a premium pricing that starts from $350 for the Wi-Fi variant. The cellular variant will seemingly cost upwards of $400.

The Pixel Watch will be an exciting addition to Google's hardware lineup and could help further push the Wear OS 3 ecosystem. It would also challenge Samsung's dominance for the best Android smartwatches on the market.