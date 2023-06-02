Despite its flaws, the Google Pixel Watch is among our favorite Android smartwatches to buy. Google's first Wear OS smartwatch will impress you with its exquisite design, build quality, and Fitbit integration. But it seems the wearable's design has a major reliability issue. Over the last few months, multiple reports from Pixel Watch owners have emerged about its back randomly failing off. In most cases, Google replaced the watch under warranty, but there were exceptions.

Over on Reddit, reports from Pixel Watch owners about its backplate suddenly falling out have been popping up for at least the last few months (2, 3, 4). The issue does not seem widespread, but it is also not small enough to be ignored. In most cases, users report their Pixel Watch back came off while removing the wearable from the charging puck. This indicates an issue with the adhesive that holds the back and the watch together.

Contacting Google support has worked for most users, as the company sent a replacement unit to most. However, in some cases, owners had to escalate the issue as support asked for $300 to file a warranty claim or denied a replacement.

This is not the first instance of Google's devices facing random hardware or build quality issues. There have been complaints from Pixel 7 users about its rear camera glass spontaneously shattering without any apparent reason. With the 2021 Pixel 6 series, there were complaints about its screen randomly cracking.

Google has not yet acknowledged the problem. But with such reports appearing frequently, it's clear that there's an issue with the adhesive that glues the smartwatch's back to the chassis. Even if your Pixel Watch is working fine, this issue is a cause of concern as it potentially affects the wearable's dust and water-resistant rating.