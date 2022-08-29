With the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, Samsung just released some of the best smartwatches around for the second year in a row. Yet, no matter how good those devices are, many shoppers are likely waiting for the Pixel Watch to arrive on store shelves before they add anything to their cart. Google's first smartwatch remains a mystery months after it was initially announced, but a new report is giving us some fresh insight on when it'll arrive — and how much it'll cost you.

The folks at 9to5Google have learned that the Pixel Watch will launch alongside the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro this fall. It's likely a sigh of relief for anyone nervous that it would arrive in the weeks after Google's newest phones. Instead, the company is planning a similar pairing to the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro, launching these products right next to each other.

Of course, pricing remains a concern. Earlier reports suggested that Google plans to use older processing hardware to power the Pixel Watch, potentially reducing its performance or battery life. Obviously, we'll have to get our hands on one to see how that shakes out. In the meantime, today's report does suggest that the Pixel Watch will be far from a budget wearable — even if it's not the most expensive device on the market. 9to5Google reports that the cellular version will launch for $399, excluding any carrier deals or trade-in offers.

That's a pricey gadget, more expensive than the cellular versions of the Watch 5. It's unclear how Google plans to price the GPS+Wi-Fi variant, though $299 or $349 seem like safe bets. Either way, it's far from the affordable wearable many might've been hoping for — especially once you consider the proprietary bands. We'll need to wait until this fall to find out whether it's worth your hard-earned cash.