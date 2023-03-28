Like its Pixel phones, Google has been rolling out monthly updates for the Pixel Watch since its launch. With its delayed March 2023 update, the company made its smartwatch a better dumb watch and added several new features. Google's release notes also pointed to a smarter Battery Saver Quick Settings tile with one-tap support. But many Pixel Watch users noticed the tile's behavior remained unchanged after installing the firmware. Google now seems to be finally rolling out the one-tap toggle behavior of the Battery Saver tile, presumably via a server-side update.

Before this change, enabling Power Saver mode on the Google Pixel Watch was a multi-step process, even when using the Quick Settings tile. After tapping the shortcut, you'd be taken to the Battery menu, where you had to scroll down and enable the low power mode. This is no longer the case, with the Power Saver tile directly toggling the mode on/off. Like before, the tile continues to display the battery percentage of the watch.

For now, only some Pixel Watch users on Reddit report seeing the new behavior of the Power Saver tile (via 9to5Google). Since this is a server-side switch from Google, there's nothing you can do to get early access to the improved functionality of the tile.

Interestingly, Google first highlighted single-tap support for the Power Saver tile with the smartwatch's December 2022 update. So, it has taken the company over three months to roll out this change, and even then, you have to wait after installing the March update to access the feature.

The Power Saver mode on the Pixel Watch won't dramatically extend its battery life to last for days. But when the battery level is really low, you can enable the mode to extend the watch's runtime by a few more hours until you have access to a power outlet and charger.