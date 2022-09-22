Wear OS watch faces may soon be more personalized than ever as evidence of Google Photos integration has been spotted, and it's expected it may arrive alongside the upcoming Google Pixel Watch. The Google Photos code includes strings that refer to watch faces being available on your watch, and it suggests you'll be able to include more than one at a time.

Spotted by 9to5Google, the strings are part of Google Photos 6.8. This is from an APK teardown, so there's no guarantee these features will make their way to the final product, but this highly suggests the Pixel Watch will allow you to customize your watch face quickly and easily with photos of your friends, family, or whatever you see fit.

The strings suggest it won't just be one photo at a time, and it seems you'll be able to cycle through images throughout the day. It doesn't make it clear whether you'll be selecting the images you want to cycle through, and it's unclear what the upper limit will be for the number of photos you can include. You'll likely want to pick what's on your watch face rather than cycling through your whole private library on your wrist, though.

Including a photo as your watch face hasn't been an option without a third-party app like PhotoWear installed on your Wear OS watch. It's something Apple Watch owners have been able to do for years now, so it's great to hear Google may be bringing this functionality to some of its smartwatches.

The code doesn't make it clear whether this feature would be exclusive to the Pixel Watch, so we may see it on other Wear OS 3 devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. We hope this isn't an exclusive feature to the Pixel Watch, but if it's happening, we expect to hear about it in a couple of weeks when the Pixel Watch will be fully announced alongside the Pixel 7. The Google Pixel 7 launch is set for October 6, when we will hear about the two phones, the Pixel Watch, and various other Google hardware.