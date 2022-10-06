Read update O2 has now removed the listing

The Google Pixel Watch is set to be revealed in full later today at the Made By Google event that starts at 10am ET, but if you live in the UK, you can buy it right now, hours ahead of the reveal. According to UK network O2's website, you can buy the Google Pixel Watch today and receive it with free next-working-day home delivery. Whether it will arrive at your door tomorrow, though, is unclear.

We don't know whether this is an accurate listing or whether O2 has put this up early, and it's a mistake that it says it'll arrive tomorrow. We’ve gone through the purchase process up until including our payment information, which seems to be real until that stage. The watch is on sale for £339 for the Wi-Fi version, and there’s no sign of the LTE version listed on O2’s website. O2 also offers deals for the Wi-Fi watch with a £50 upfront cost and £8.03 monthly over 36 months.

We've asked O2 to clarify whether the listing is real and whether you will receive it the next working day if you buy one today. We think you won't, and O2 will likely delay your order until the rumored official release date. We don't yet know when the Pixel Watch will officially go on sale, but leaks have suggested it won't be until October 13, with SmartDroid finding a pre-order for the product on Amazon Germany would be delivered on that date. That may be the case here if you buy from O2 today. We likely won't know for sure until the announcement from Google later today.

The watch's description on O2's website reads, "Google Pixel Watch Wifi. The first smartwatch designed by Google. Featuring 1.2" OLED Display, and new Wear OS by Google. Get things done on the go with Google Assistant, Maps, Wallet, Calendar, and Gmail. Plus, healthier living with sleep, heart rate, and activity tracking on Fitbit. Designed by Google. Styled by you."

No firm tech specs are included in this listing, but it says this order is for the watch with 32GB of storage. You’ve also got four color options, which are the previously known Polished Silver watch with Charcoal Band, the Polished Silver with Chalk Band, the Champagne Gold with Hazel Band, and the Matte Black with Obsidian Band. You'll have to wait a few more hours to find out everything officially from Google's own event, which you can watch along using our guide.

Thanks: Armando