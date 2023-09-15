Summary Pixel Watch owners have found that Google doesn't have a screen replacement policy in place.

This is in contrast to Google's repairability policy for Pixel phones and the Pixel Tablet, raising questions about why the smartwatch is excluded and contributing to electronic waste.

The Google Pixel Watch is one of the best Android-based smartwatches you can get today, although it's not without a few compromises. While the watch ticks the right boxes in terms of design, aspects like the exorbitant price tag and the subpar battery life left much to be desired. It now seems like there's another negative aspect attached to the smartwatch — its lack of repairability.

There are multiple Reddit threads (1) (2) discussing how Google won't replace a cracked screen, in addition to complaints on the Google support page. Meanwhile, The Verge was able to access an excerpt of a customer's conversation with Google support, wherein they're told the company "doesn’t have any repair centers or service centers" for the Pixel Watch. Google, for its part, seems to have covered its tracks by specifying the exceptions on its hardware warranty page.

"At this moment, we don’t have any repair option for the Google Pixel Watch. If your watch is damaged, you can contact the Google Pixel Watch Customer Support Team to check your replacement options," a spokesperson for the company told The Verge.

This contrasts with Google's repairability policy for Pixel smartphones, with customers being able to pick up replacement parts from iFixit since last year. The Pixel Tablet also picked up official replacement parts and its own repair guide via iFixit earlier this week. So it's truly mind-boggling that Google hasn't made replacement parts available for the Pixel Watch, even though it's been almost a year since it first launched.

So long story short, if you've got a Pixel Watch with a broken screen/glass, the only solution is to get a new one. However, this isn't environmentally feasible and would only generate more electronic waste, contrary to the company's own policies. This revelation comes as Google preps to unveil the Pixel Watch 2 next month, though its existence is not particularly a secret at this point. With the smartwatch largely expected to feature the same design as its predecessor, it will be interesting to see if Google will make some changes to its repairability.

Google's hand could be forced, though, thanks to California's Senate Bill 244, more commonly called the Right-To-Repair Act. This legislation compels electronics manufacturers to provide tools, documentation, and software support for devices sold above a certain price range. For instance, devices that cost more than $100 should have replacement parts made available for at least seven years, while devices valued at $50 or more need to offer parts for at least three years. New York and Minnesota are the only other states in the US to have a similar legislative framework in place for repairability.