The Pixel Watch has been in the rumor mill since last year. But the biggest report only came a few days ago, when someone supposedly found an engineering sample of Google's upcoming smartwatch at a U.S. restaurant — there were a lot of photos to go with it. Later, the leaker took to Reddit to show us the watch from more angles, alongside a size comparison with the Galaxy and Apple Watches. The person has now released new photos showing the fully assembled Pixel Watch on their wrist, while new sources reveal the wearable's targeted launch price.

Redditor u/tagtech414 detailed his experience with the Pixel Watch, noting that the strap was difficult to attach the first time — but once they managed to, the connection felt really secure. The soft silicone strap is said to be 20mm wide (like the Samsung Galaxy Watch4). It also does a relatively good job of masking fingerprints. The poster emphasized the Pixel Watch’s lightweight nature compared to the OG Galaxy Watch, saying, “this feels like it's not even there.” Comfort was another major talking point with Tagtech414 saying the Watch’s crown did not poke the back of his hand when bending his wrist backward or typing, a problem he’s had with other watches.

There’s an entire Imgur gallery of the watch and strap from various angles if you want to see even more photos. And if you’re wondering why the leaker didn’t release these shots earlier, there’s a good explanation. In an AMA, Tagtech414 claimed the watch head and bands were wrapped in separate packaging, and the friend who found the watch forgot to bring the latter over.

The new pictures show a slick-looking device and should put to rest any doubts you had about the fit. However, software-wise, details are still up in the air. Unfortunately, the leaker hasn’t been able to turn on the device — although earlier pictures showed the "G" logo without booting into Wear OS — so we’ll have to wait until (hopefully) Google I/O to get a better idea of what it’s like to actually use the watch.

Meanwhile, a recent tweet from leaker Yogesh Brar sheds more light on what to expect from the Pixel Watch. According to him, the upcoming wearable would be the latest benefactor in Google's partnership with Samsung — as a result, it will use the same sensors as the Galaxy Watch. While we're yet to see the actual UI, the Pixel Watch should run a "new" Wear OS 3.1 build, whatever that means. Like Samsung, Google may also release two sizes with at least four watch band colors. The watch will see a limited release and should cost between $300 and $400.

