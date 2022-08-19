Google Fi is an MVNO carrier from Google that uses T-Mobile's and US Cellular's LTE and 5G networks. The service does not support the best Android smartwatches on the market today, despite many of them sporting the required hardware for cellular connectivity. It looks like this precedent could soon change, though, with the launch of the upcoming Pixel Watch.

A teardown of the latest Google Fi app from 9to5Google points to the company working on adding support for the Pixel Watch on its network. There are multiple references to "Rohan," the codename of the big G's upcoming smartwatch, indicating that you can buy the smartwatch directly from the MVNO or add it to your existing plan.

There are no specifics on pricing, and it is unclear if Google will assign the Pixel Watch its own number or just provide it with data connectivity. Like other carriers, Google Fi could charge you extra for adding a smartwatch to your existing connection. Whatever the case, with network connectivity, Google's first smartwatch should be able to function independently even when not connected to an Android phone. A Bluetooth certification of the Google Pixel Watch from April hints at Google releasing three models—presumably, only one of them will support LTE networks.

Google Fi adding support for Pixel Watch could open the door for other Wear OS-based smartwatches on the market to also work on the network, though nothing in 9to5's teardown indicates that'll be the case.

The teardown further suggests that you can buy insurance for your Pixel Watch through Google Fi. You apparently won't have to buy the protection plan at the same time as the hardware—a grace period of a few days will be given if you change your mind after getting the watch.