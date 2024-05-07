Summary Update your Pixel Watch now to May 2024 firmware by manually triggering the installation process in settings.

The May 2024 security patch for Pixel Watch focuses on fixing vulnerabilities with no major changes noted.

Expect new features for Pixel Watch in the upcoming June 2024 Feature Drop, following March's additions.

Google rolls out the monthly security update for its compatible Pixel phones and watches at the beginning of every month. While the May 2024 update is yet to go live for Pixel phones, Google has started rolling out the patch for its wearables. The May 2024 build for the Pixel Watch does not contain significant changes; instead, it focuses on patching security vulnerabilities.

Google says the TWD9.240505.001.A1 build for the Pixel Watch and Watch 2 "includes the latest security patches." The release note does not highlight any other changes or bug fixes. The company's April security bulletin has not gone live yet, so you will have to wait to know more about the patched security vulnerabilities. This should change once the May security patch starts rolling out for Pixel phones.

If you have been using the Pixel Watch or Watch 2 since launch, you will not find such minor updates surprising. Instead, they are the norm, with Google mostly rolling out new features once every quarter as a part of a Feature Drop. Google is doing better than Samsung, though, as the latter typically rolls out a software update for its Galaxy Watches once every few months.

The Pixel Watch's April 2024 build introduced some surprising changes, like haptic feedback to tell the time and some much-needed improvements to auto brightness.

You don't need to wait for Google to push the May 2024 build to your Pixel Watch. Instead, you can manually pull the firmware and install it right away. Navigate to Settings > System > System updates and repeatedly tap the "Your watch is up to date" screen. This will automatically trigger the wearable to download and install the latest available build. But make sure the watch is connected to Wi-Fi and put it on charge afterward; otherwise, the installation won't start.

The Pixel Watch should gain some new features with the next Pixel Feature Drop, scheduled to land in June 2024. With the March 2024 Feature Drop, Google added several Pixel Watch 2 features to its predecessor, including pace and heart rate-based zone training and automatic workout detection. Hopefully, the next Feature Drop will bring some new features to the Pixel Watch 2.