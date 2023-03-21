The Google Pixel Watch has been on the market for a few months. So far, the wearable has only received one major firmware post-launch in December 2023, with all other monthly updates being minor and focusing on bug fixes. A week after Google's delayed March feature drop for Pixels went live, the March 2023 update for the Pixel Watch has gone official. And unlike the last few updates, this firmware packs some notable changes and improvements.

The main highlight of the latest Pixel Watch update is support for Fall Detection. Announced as a part of the March 2023 feature drop, the feature will automatically detect a hard fall and contact emergency services if you don't respond within a specific timeframe. Fall Detection is available on all the best Android smartwatches, so Google was lagging behind the competition here.

Other changes announced as part of the Feature Drop include mono audio support, color correction, and grayscale modes for people with vision impairment. Besides these known changes, the March 2023 Pixel Watch update improves the touchscreen sensitivity. Additionally, you can now rotate the watch's crown to wake up the display, which was previously not possible.

Another handy addition is the ability to view the time by pressing the crown when the watch is powered down. A small change, but it ensures the Pixel Watch does what it is primarily intended to do even when it is out of battery power: display the time. Further, the March 2023 update allows enabling power saving mode directly from the quick settings tile.

The full release notes of the March 2023 update for the Google Pixel Watch are as follows:

Watch Faces Digital Clock is now available with button press when the device is powered down. The time will now appear upon crown push, alongside the red low battery indicator. Display In addition to tap, tilt, button press to wake the watch, you can now rotate the Crown to wake. Touch Optimizations have been added to improve sensitivity of touch screen behavior. Settings Battery saver enable/disable single tap support in QSS has been fully enabled in this release. Alarms In the coming weeks, a fix will be rolled out via PlayStore to update the Clock app that addresses some alarms which have been having a delayed or false start.

Ensure Auto-update apps is selected in Play Store > Settings on your watch and you will get this update once it's available when your watch is on charger and connected to Wi-Fi. Settings Mono-audio which limits the disorientation of split-audio

New color-correction and greyscale modes that better optimize the display for a wider range of vision preferences. Fall Detection Your Pixel Watch now has fall detection which can detect if you've taken a hard fall and connect you to emergency services. Once connected to emergency services, your Pixel Watch will play an automated message to request help to wherever you are.

Google acknowledges a bug with the Clock app that could lead to some alarms having a delayed or false start. The company will fix this through an update to the Clock app from the Play Store in the coming weeks.

The March 2023 update starts rolling out today for the Pixel Watch. It might not show up immediately for download on your watch as the rollout will take a few weeks to complete.