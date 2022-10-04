The full reveal of the Google Pixel Watch is only a few short days away, but eagle-eyed Android fans continue to dig up new info about it. This latest nugget isn't particularly consequential, but it is amusing: the official Fitbit app is already showing the Pixel Watch in some of its menus.

We knew the Pixel Watch would come with Fitbit integration — Google said as much at its I/O conference this spring. Still, it's fitting that the heavily leaked device would make an early appearance in one of Google's own apps. The Pixel Watch is currently prominently featured in Fitbit's device setup menu, right under the new Inspire 3, Sense 2, and Versa 4.

Tapping the Pixel Watch in the menu prompts you to go to the Play Store to download the "Google Pixel Watch app," which is about where this story ends; the app isn't available yet. We knew there'd be a dedicated Pixel Watch app in addition to the standard Wear OS app, though — it's been mentioned in prior leaks, including a recent one that saw an Australian shopper get a Fast Pair notification for the unreleased wearable.

It seems like everyone, Google subsidiary Fitbit included, is ready for this dang watch to hit store shelves. We shouldn't have much longer to wait: all will be revealed at Google's hardware event this Thursday. Google hasn't outright confirmed that the watch will be available for pre-order at the same time as the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on October 6, but it seems like all but a given.

Thanks: Hamzah