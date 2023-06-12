Google Pixel Watch $300 $350 Save $50 You can take $50 off the Bluetooth Google Pixel Watch or $70 off the LTE model with these Father's Day-friendly discounts. Features like step tracking, heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, and Google Assistant integration help the Google Pixel Watch assist you in keeping up with your daily fitness routine. Additionally, the LTE version gives you the added benefit of making and receiving phone calls and text messages even when you leave your phone behind. $300 at Amazon $330 at Amazon (LTE)

The Google Pixel Watch is an exceptional piece of technology that is gaining increasing popularity among smartwatch users. The good news is that the Pixel Watch is currently on sale with significant discounts. The Wi-Fi version of the Pixel Watch is now available for purchase for $300, while the LTE version is a mere $330, which is $70 under its MSRP. While we've seen this price for the Wi-Fi version before, the LTE discount is new.

Why you'll love the Google Pixel Watch

Easily one of our favorite smartwatches currently available, the Google Pixel Watch comes with a ton of advanced features you'll love. Designed with a modern and minimalist look, the Pixel Watch is a perfect accessory for any occasion. The gorgeous touchscreen allows for a smooth experience while operating the device. The smartwatch comes with a variety of fitness tracking options that make it the perfect companion for those who want to stay on top of their health and fitness goals.

While battery life may not be fantastic, it does come with fast charging capabilities. That means you can have your watch back on your wrist in less than an hour. However, considering you'll be able to use your watch for an entire day without issue, you're probably better off just charging it when you go to bed, neatly placing it alongside your smartphone.

At this price, the Pixel Watch is almost a must-buy. It's Google's first and only smartwatch to date, and the company continues to improve the experience on its flagship wearable with software updates. While the June update brought mostly bug fixes and security updates, Google has silently started enabling SpO2 tracking on the Pixel Watch for some users, making it an even better value for people looking for more complete health data.