Summary The Pixel Watch's April 2025 update should fix bugs such as delayed notifications and syncing issues with Fitbit.

It does not bump the security patch to April 2025.

Google is bringing the Pixel 9's Scam Detection feature to the Pixel Watch 2/3 in the US to detect potential scammers during phone calls.

The March 2025 update for the Pixel Watch introduced several new features and enhancements, including bumping the OS to Wear OS 5.1. But it also turned out to be pretty buggy, with users complaining of delayed notifications, syncing problems with the Fitbit app, and more. Google quickly acknowledged the problem and confirmed it would address it as soon as possible. Now, the company is rolling out the April 2025 update for the Pixel Watch to presumably fix all the reported issues.