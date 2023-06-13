Google's Pixel Watch, like much of Google's hardware, has been sold partially on the promise that Google would continually improve the device with software updates that bring new and enhanced features over time. Today, as part of June's Pixel Feature Drop, Google's making good on that potential with a couple of crucial new features, including one that we expected to be ready months ago.

The biggest new feature in this update is blood oxygen (SpO2) tracking. The Pixel Watch launched in October with the hardware required to monitor SpO2, but no software features that could take advantage of the specialized sensor.

Source: Google

Now, the Pixel Watch can optionally keep tabs on your SpO2 levels overnight. Drops in SpO2 levels during sleep can be an indicator of all kinds of health issues, and considering many of the Pixel Watch's competitors offer similar features, it's great to see similar tracking from Google's wearable.

There are other new health and wellness features, too. The Pixel Watch is picking up a feature that'll notify you when your heart rate is significantly higher or lower than your typical range when you're not exercising — ideally alerting you to heart-related issues you might not otherwise notice. Additionally, the Pixel Watch will be able to automatically pause your workout timer when you stop walking, running, or cycling, and resume it when you continue. Simple, but appreciated.

Source: Google

Spotify users are getting some fresh features, too: new tiles coming to the Pixel Watch will give you easier on-wrist access to your audio, including one featuring "what's in your heavy rotation," one for podcasts, and one to quickly launch into the service's new AI DJ feature.

Finally, Google's first metal Pixel Watch band will be available beginning this week. The link-style stainless steel band comes in either Matte Black or Brushed Silver colorways, but, strangely, there's no version that matches the Hazel-color Pixel Watch. You'll be able to pick one up on the Google Store starting June 16 for an extremely premium $199.99. There's still no word on when to expect the mesh-style metal bands we've seen before.

Google says that, along with the June Feature Drop for Pixel phones, these updates are rolling out beginning today "and will continue over the next few weeks." If you've been jonesing for these new features, keep an eye on your Pixel Watch in the days to come.