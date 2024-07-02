Summary Google releases July 2024 Pixel Watch security patch early.

No notable new features, with the update focusing on patching security vulnerabilities.

It's unclear if the firmware addresses the excessive battery drain and restart issues.

Like its Pixel phones, Google consistently rolls out monthly security patches for its Pixel Watch lineup. Typically, the update for both series of devices is released simultaneously, though in some cases, the Pixel Watch's build has arrived later than usual. For a change, Google has released the Pixel Watch's July 2024 security patch ahead of its Pixel phones.

The Pixel Watch's June 2024 firmware was a big one, adding support for Car Crash Detection, new Google Home watch face complications, and adding PayPal support for NFC payments. In comparison, the July 2024 update does not bring any notable new features or changes. Google's release notes mention the firmware includes the "latest security patches" and little else.

Google is yet to make the July 2024 Pixel Watch security bulletin live, but once it does, you will have a better idea of all the security vulnerabilities patched this month.

Google does not mention whether the new build fixes the excessive battery drain and random restart issues that many Pixel Watch users have been facing since the last monthly update.

Google also released Android 15 Beta 3.1 with bug fixes for Pixel phones today, but its July 2024 patch for Android 14 is yet to go live. This should change in the coming days, though.

The firmware, carrying the build number TWD9.240705.001.A1, is live for both Pixel Watch generations. It can take a while to show up for download on your watch. But you can pull it manually and install it right away if you wish to.

To do so, navigate to Settings > System > System updates on your Pixel Watch and repeatedly tap the "Your watch is up to date" screen. Ensure your watch is on charge before starting the process; otherwise, the firmware might not show up for download. This is required even if the watch has a full charge.

The Pixel Watch series should get the Wear OS 5 update later this month, following the launch of the Pixel Watch 3 and its XL sibling at the Made by Google event on August 13.