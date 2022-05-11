And it looks like it's coming with a twist

Google said it's coming out this fall, but at I/O 2022, it couldn't help but give us our first official look at the Pixel Watch — and our first official look at what Wear OS 3.1 will look like on it.

3 Images

Close

The industrial design goes heavy on the rounded watch case — it's made out of recycled stainless steel, don't you know? — with a rotating, tactile crown, and customizable bands though they appear to be proprietary to the Pixel Watch. We're asking Google about the details here.

Is this really how we're supposed to lock in our bands?

Close

We know that the watch is LTE-capable (it requires service from the same network as your attached phone). Plus, it also has NFC for Google Wallet payments. On the fitness side, it has sensors for continuous heart rate and sleep tracking with the ability to hook up to your Fitbit account for metrics sharing, a feature we've been hoping for. Fitbit integration will be with the Pixel Watch before any other watch.

Here's how Wear OS 3.1 looks on the Pixel Watch

Close

Google's implementation of "the new Wear OS experience" gets very little spotlight here, but we are told that Maps, Google Assistant, and apps from the Google Play Store are all part of the experience.

5 Images These people are enjoying wearing their Pixel Watches quite a bit.

Close

The company tells us to expect full details in the coming months and an official retail launch with the rest of the Made by Google device portfolio, including the Pixel 7, coming in the fall.

Aww, isn't Rick happy?

Netflix sounds ready to abandon everything that's good about it before the year's out

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Jules Wang (1350 Articles Published) Jules joined the Android Police team in 2019. Before that, he was at Pocketnow. He loves public transportation, podcasts, and people in general. He also likes to take views from the bigger picture in technology from how people are attracted to it to how it's utilized across every other industry. More From Jules Wang