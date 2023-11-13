If you recently bought your first Google Pixel Watch, make the most of it by installing compatible apps. Many popular Play Store apps are available for Wear OS. If you haven't familiarized yourself with your new smartwatch, you may be confused about installing them.

We walk you through the ways to install apps on your Pixel Watch. If you run into an issue installing an app, it may be worth resetting your Pixel Watch to clear any lingering software problems. And keep your smartwatch safe with one of our favorite Pixel Watch cases.

How to install apps on your Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2

You can install apps on your Pixel Watch through the smartwatch or your phone. Choosing one method doesn't limit the apps you can install. However, we recommend installing apps via your phone as it's easier than scrolling through apps on the Pixel Watch. It doesn't matter whether you have a Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 2. Installing apps is identical for both devices.

How to install apps on your Pixel Watch with your smartphone

Installing apps on your Pixel Watch from your smartphone involves using the mobile Play Store app. It's like installing apps on your Android phone or tablet. However, there's a nifty trick you can use to curate the Play Store to show only Wear OS-compatible apps.

Tapping Install while your Pixel Watch is disconnected from Wi-Fi or data places the app in an installation queue. When your Pixel Watch reconnects to the internet, the app download automatically starts.

Open the Watch app. Scroll down and tap Play Store. Tap an app. Tap Install next to Google Pixel Watch.

Accessing the Play Store in this way only shows you Wear OS-compatible apps. You can download apps to your Pixel Watch by opening the Play Store directly, but you'll scroll through non-compatible apps.

How to install apps on your Pixel Watch with your smartwatch

The Play Store is available on your Pixel Watch, so you don't need your phone to install apps. While browsing apps this way is a little clumsy, it's still useful when downloading a single app at a time.

Like accessing the Play Store through the Watch app, you can only browse Wear OS-compatible apps from the Wear OS Play Store app.

Press the Pixel Watch's crown to open the app drawer. Scroll down to the Play Store app. Tap the Play Store app. Tap the Search bar. Enter an app name with the Pixel Watch's microphone or on-screen keyboard. Tap install.

How to show tiles for new apps

Some Wear OS apps come with tiles, shortcuts that can be accessed from your Pixel Watch's home screen. Using a tile means you don't have to navigate through the Pixel Watch's app drawer.

Swipe left or right from your Pixel Watch's watch face. Tap and hold the watch face. Tap the Plus button at the bottom of the watch face Close Scroll down to see all available tiles. Tap a tile. Tap the left or right arrows to change its placement. Tap the tile again to add it to your Pixel Watch's home screen. Close

Many tiles need additional setup steps. After adding a tile to your Pixel Watch's home screen, check the tile again to see if a prompt is waiting for you.

Your Pixel Watch automatically updates apps for you. However, if you want to check for updates manually, see how much storage apps take up, check app permissions, or uninstall apps, go into the app manager on your Pixel Watch.

While you can install apps to your Pixel Watch from your Android phone, you'll uninstall them from the smartwatch. There isn't a way to uninstall apps from your Android device.

Press the Pixel Watch's crown to open the app drawer. Scroll down to the Play Store app. Tap the Play Store app. Scroll down and tap Manage apps.

Here, you'll see the apps installed on your phone. Available updates are listed at the top, while up-to-date apps are arranged in alphabetical order below. Tap any app to uninstall, leave a review, or check permissions. Tap Settings instead of Manage apps to turn auto-updating apps on or off.

What apps are available on the Pixel Watch?

Not every Android app is available for Wear OS, but if you have a favorite Android app, there's an easy way to check if it's Wear OS-compatible from your phone if you're not scrolling through the Wear OS-exclusive section of the Play Store.

Open an app page on the Play Store. Tap the downward-pointing arrow next to the Install button.

If your Pixel Watch doesn't appear here, it's unavailable for Wear OS. We recommend browsing the Play Store through the Watch app to eliminate the apps unavailable for your Pixel Watch. The tile walks you through any additional steps you need to make.

Wear OS has plenty of great compatible apps

The Pixel Watch fun doesn't stop at installing apps. There are plenty of tips, tricks, and tweaks built into Wear OS that can improve your experience without installing any apps. These include making contactless payments and finding your lost phone.