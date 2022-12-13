Source: Google Google Pixel Watch $300 $350 Save $50 The Google Pixel Watch has only been around a couple of months, and we're getting it for an awesome price already. This is the second time Google has shaved $50 off the top, with the first time being Black Friday. $300 at Google Store $300 at Best Buy $300 at Amazon

The holiday season is fast approaching, and if you still have some shopping to do, you should put the Google Pixel Watch on your list. In fact, given how gorgeous it is, it was already on ours, but it got bumped up a few spots now that it is $50 cheaper. Paying $300 for the Pixel Watch a mere two months after its launch is a far better deal than its normal selling price. You can get the same offer on Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store.

Buying the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Pixel Watch version from the Google Store comes with six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music Premium. Best Buy shoppers will get three months of free YouTube Premium and three months of 100GB of cloud storage space from Google One. It doesn't appear Amazon is offering any extras, so if you can, you may want to opt for one of the other two retailers.

Why we love the Google Pixel Watch

Google fans have long waited for the company to make a smartwatch, so when the Pixel Watch was released back in October 2022, we were excited. The smartwatch is definitely a looker and while it may not be our top pick of the best smartwatches of the year, it's far more interesting now it's $50 cheaper. Sporting a 1.6" AMOLED display, the Pixel Watch features a great processor and 2GB of RAM to run it all. The battery life leaves something to be desired, but it does depend on how intensely you use it.

This smartwatch can track your heart rate and run ECGs while also keeping an eye on your sleep patterns and other health metrics. Of course, it can also perform regular smartwatch tasks like delivering your notifications, call alerts, and tracking your fitness. It will also give you directions to get to your destination, control your media playback, and more. If you pair it up with a Google Pixel phone, it can even help you locate your device.

Since we're on the topic, the Google Pixel 6a is on sale right now, and while the prices for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have also dropped. At $300, the Google Pixel Watch is one of the items you should be considering this holiday season, whether you get it for yourself or for someone you love.