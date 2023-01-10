The Google Pixel Watch is among our favorite Android smartwatches on the market. It has only improved since its launch, with updates addressing many lingering bugs and adding some new features. Now, it looks like Google plans to update its first smartwatch every month, just like its Pixel phones. A week after the January 2023 update for Pixel phones dropped, the Pixel Watch is also getting the latest monthly security patch. This is the second consecutive month Google's smartwatch has received a security patch after its release.

The latest Pixel Watch firmware carries the build number RWD9.220429.073 for the global variant and does not seem to introduce any new features or changes. Google's official release notes only highlight one user-facing bug being addressed, apart from some security fixes.

Watch Faces Fix to address 3rd party watch faces turning off after 15 mins with always on display (AOD) enabled.

Sadly, the update does not enable Fall Detection on the Pixel Watch, which popped up for some users earlier this month. Google promised the feature would arrive in the winter, so the company still has a few weeks to stick to its timeline. It could also roll out Fall Detection as a server-side push.

Google says the latest monthly update for the Pixel Watch is rolling out in stages and will continue over the next week across carriers. So, don't worry if the latest firmware does not immediately show up on your watch — a notification will appear when the OTA is available for download.

You can force your watch to download the January 2023 update by navigating to Settings > System > System updates and repeatedly tapping on the "Your watch is up to date" screen. Make sure your watch is connected to Wi-Fi and has at least 50% charge before starting the update process.