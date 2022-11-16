The Google Pixel Watch ticks all the right boxes as a first-generation product. Despite all its drawbacks, Google's first Wear OS smartwatch is good enough to make it to our list of the best Android smartwatches. It is also the first and only Wear OS smartwatch to feature Fitbit integration, allowing you to use the latter's app for tracking your workout and health metrics. And now, Google is making the experience even better by adding support for Fitbit's Sleep Profile feature on the Pixel Watch.

Announced in June 2022, Sleep Profile is a premium Fitbit feature that provides a "longitudinal analysis of your sleep pattern" by recording your sleep and analyzing it across 10 metrics to ascertain a trend. This includes how consistently you go to bed, sleep duration, restfulness and REM sleep, and disrupted sleep. A sleep animal is assigned that closely matches your sleep style and pattern. There are six animals in total: Giraffe, Bear, Dolphin, Hedgehog, Parrot, and Tortoise. All the analysis and results should help improve your sleeping habits.

The Sleep Profile is generated at the beginning of every month. It requires you to wear the smartwatch to bed at least 14 days in a month, and the more you wear it, the better the results will be. As Google notes in its announcement, if you wore the Pixel Watch to sleep at least 14 days in October, the Fitbit app will generate your first Sleep Profile on November 22. If you start wearing the watch to bed starting today, the first report will appear on December 1.

Since Sleep Profile is a premium feature, you must have access to Fitbit Premium to use it. Google bundles six-month of free Fitbit Premium with the Pixel Watch, but after that, you will have to pay $10/month for the service.