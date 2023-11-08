Summary Google's Pixel Watch series needs to catch up to competitors like the Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch when it comes to quality of life improvements.

The latest version of the Pixel Watch app contains code for a feature that sends a notification to your phone when your watch reaches 100% charge.

While Google is working on basic functionality, there are still missing features like rearranging Quick Settings toggles and changing notification settings on a per-app or per-contact basis.

Google's Pixel Watch series only just moved into its second generation last month, so it's reasonable to expect a few finishing touches to be missing here and there. But competitors like the Galaxy Watch series and Apple Watch lineup have a clear advantage when it comes to quality of life improvements, so Google needs to do its best to close this gap, and do it fast. Now, there's evidence to suggest that the company is on the verge of ticking a big one of these off its to-do list.

As discovered by Nail Sadykov, who runs the Google News Telegram channel, the latest version of the Pixel Watch app contains a flag that, when enabled, allows the app to post a notification on your phone when your paired watch hits 100% charge. This should be particularly handy after Google recently switched to a proprietary charger that lacks wireless charging support, so many Pixel Watch 2 users only have one charger right now and can't always be in the same room as their watch.

The feature is not yet available for any users, but the fact that it is controlled by a server-side flag and appears largely functional suggests that Google could be close to flipping the switch.

Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch 2 just got its first update yesterday, so Google's Wear OS team has been busy lately. Strangely, the new version isn't available for the first-gen Pixel Watch or Wi-Fi models of the Pixel Watch 2 yet, but we still expect new firmware on those models soon. With any luck, the update may help remedy some of the charging issues certain users have experienced once it makes its way to other Pixel Watch models.

Still, we're missing basic features like the ability to rearrange or even remove Quick Settings toggles — something the Galaxy Watch series allows despite the fact it's also running Wear OS. There's no way to change notification sounds or settings on a per-app or per-contact basis, either. And, at least on the Pixel Watch 2, when you've been sitting too long and the watch nudges you with a move reminder, it does that with a buzz and a chime, but nothing else — no indication on the watch face, no actionable notification, just dozens of confused users on forums wondering if they're going crazy.

So good on Google for working on this basic functionality, but let's hold the applause until the Pixel Watch nails a few more of these simple usability features.