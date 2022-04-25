Over the weekend, a new extensive leak has shown us a prototype of the Google Pixel Watch that someone reportedly left in a restaurant, and Android Central has published photos of it. The photos look legitimate, and it suggests we may soon be seeing the introduction of the long-awaited Google smartwatch. According to another leaker, the Pixel Watch may be accompanied by another variant with a name we haven't heard before.

Leaker @VNchocoTaco on Twitter (via GizmoChina) has shared word of a device called the Pixel Watch Fit. They say that their sources told them about it after seeing the leaked images of the primary device, and it says it’ll have thick bezels and a price of around $400. Even the leaker themselves isn’t clear on whether this is a separate device or an intended branding for the existing device that we’ve seen leaked. Similarly, leaker @chunvn8888, who has correctly predicted information on the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, also shared a source that said there is a device with the Pixel Watch Fit name.

Take this information with a pinch of salt for now, but the fact that two leakers have said this information simultaneously may hint toward multiple names for the Pixel Watch series. Google has applied for the name of Pixel Watch as a patent, so we’d expect this to be the name of at least one variant of the device.

There’s no trademark for Pixel Watch Fit, but it doesn’t mean it won’t be a name for the upcoming product. If this leaked price is accurate, it will match the Apple Watch 7, which is considered a particularly expensive device. It’d also mean this device would be more expensive than the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which costs $350. We hope the Pixel Watch is a rejuvenating presence for the Wear OS market, and if it's good it'll likely sit high in our rankings of the best Android smartwatches.

