The latest update for the Pixel Watch only includes security patches and does not mention any new features or bug fixes.

Pixel Watch users can easily check for updates in the Settings menu and should expect the next major update in March 2024, along with the Pixel Feature Drop for Pixel phones.

Google typically releases the latest monthly security patch for compatible Pixel phones on the first Monday of every month. Following that trend, the company dropped the February 2024 Android security patch for Pixel phones on February 5. While the Pixel Watch also gets monthly security updates, they usually arrive after a few weeks. For a change, Google announced the release of the Pixel Watch's February 2024 patch within hours of the update going live for Pixel phones.

Like the security patch for phones, Google's change log for the latest monthly update for its smartwatch is relatively light. It only highlights the addition of the latest security patches, with their being no mention of new features or additional bug fixes. It was a similar story with the Pixel Watch's January 2024 security patch, as it only contained security fixes and no other improvements.

Google has yet to update the Pixel Watch February 2024 bulletin with the security fixes in the update. This should happen within a couple of days and detail the various security loopholes patched on its smartwatches. There is a single firmware for the global Pixel Watch variants, carrying the build number TWD9.240205.001.

Checking for updates on your Pixel Watch is easy. Navigate to Settings > System > System updates. You can repeatedly tap the "Your watch is up to date" screen to download the latest build OTA. Do ensure that your watch is connected to Wi-Fi for this. Also, remember that the watch will only start the installation if it has over 90% battery or is on charge.

The next major update for the Pixel Watch should arrive in March 2024. It will coincide with the release of the next Pixel Feature Drop, which will bring a host of new features to Pixel phones. Google did release a surprise Pixel Feature Drop in late January, but most changes were limited to the Pixel 8 series. These changes were rolled out through app updates instead of new firmware.

Thanks: Armando