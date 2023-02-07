Your Pixel phone is not the only one getting an update

Like clockwork, Google rolled out the February 2023 security patch for Pixel phones on the first Monday of the month. This month's update is relatively minor, and besides some security fixes, it addresses bugs related to Clear Calling and Bluetooth instability. Last month, the big G dropped the January 2023 security patch for the Pixel Watch a week after the update went live for Pixel phones. This time, the company is doing better and has made the February 2023 firmware live at the same time as its Pixel phones.

Google's change log for the Pixel Watch's latest update is short and does not point to any significant bug fixes, changes, or feature additions. As for the security issues that have been addressed, you can find them in the February 2023 security bulletin.

The February 2023 software update includes the latest security patches for Pixel Watch users.

Interestingly, the latest update still does not enable fall detection on the Pixel Watch. The feature was slated to launch in the winter in the US in early 2023, with fall detection also showing up for some Pixel Watch users at the beginning of the year. The company now only has a couple of weeks to stick to its promised deadline for the rollout.

As for the February 2023 security patch, Google is releasing it in stages, and it can take up to a week to show up on your watch. If you can't wait that long, force download the update by going to Settings > System > System updates and repeatedly tap the "Your watch is up to date" screen.

When the Pixel Watch launched, Google did not clarify if it would receive monthly updates like Pixel phones. But given that this is the third consecutive month the smartwatch has received a new software build, this will likely be the norm.