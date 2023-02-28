A couple of weeks ago, 9to5Google spotted code in the Pixel Watch app that seemed to indicate a promised Pixel Watch feature would be on its way soon. Now, Google's confirmed that: starting today, Pixel Watch users will see a toggle in the Pixel Watch app to turn on automatic fall detection. Google had previously said the potentially life-saving feature would be available on its smartwatches "this Winter."

According to Google, Pixel Watch users will start seeing info about fall detection in both the Pixel Watch app's Updates section and the Pixel phone-exclusive Personal Safety app beginning today. The feature is opt-in, meaning if you want it enabled on your own watch, you'll need to turn it on manually.

Source: Google

Once fall detection is turned on, your Pixel Watch uses its sensors to detect whether you've taken a spill. If "about 30 seconds passes with no movement" after you've fallen, your watch will vibrate and sound an alarm, plus show the above screen. You'll be able to pick "I fell & need help" or "I'm OK;" the former will connect you to emergency services directly, the latter will dismiss the alert. If you don't take any action for 60 seconds after the alarm begins, Google will call emergency services on your behalf and play an automated message that explains the situation and shares your location.

Similar features have been available on watches from competitors like Samsung and Apple for some time, but it's still a win to see fall detection make its way to the Pixel Watch. The rollout is beginning today, but you may not get the new feature right away. And remember: if you want fall detection enabled on your Pixel Watch, you'll need to turn the feature on once it's available.