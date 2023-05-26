Google provides factory images for its Pixel phones, making it easy to restore them to their stock state in case they are ever soft-bricked. More than six months after its launch, the company has uploaded the Pixel Watch's factory and OTA images for download on its developer site. But you can't use the image for flashing on your watch since it requires access to a special debug adapter.

Over at Google's developer page, you'll find the factory and OTA images for the "r11" LTE and the "r11btwifi" variants of the Pixel Watch. Google has uploaded images of all the firmware rolled out for the smartwatch since its launch, starting from October 2022. Initially, the company offered separate builds for carrier and Japan/Taiwan region, but since April 2023, there's only one unified build.

Google makes it clear on the factory and OTA image page that you must have access to a special debug adapter to use the firmware files. For some reason, the company is offering the adapter via an invite-only model. This is unlike on phones, where you can simply plug the phone into your PC and then use ADB to flash the factory image or sideload the OTA. But then the chances of you bricking your watch are slimmer than your Pixel phone.

The Pixel Watch features hidden pogo pins where the top band connects to the wearable. Google's invite-only debug adapter will presumably connect to the watch using the same pins, which you can then use to flash the factory image or sideload the OTA. If you manage to get your hands on the adapter, remember that flashing the factory image will require you to unlock the bootloader first and wipe clean your Pixel Watch.

You can download Pixel Watch's OTA images from here and factory images from here.