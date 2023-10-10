Source: Google Google Pixel Watch $210 $350 Save $140 The Google Pixel Watch is a decent Android smartwatch with a sleek design and all the latest features, including Fitbit fitness tracking, sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring. Now you can get it for $140 off on Prime Day. $210 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Watch, like pretty much any of Google's first-generation products, is a bit of a mixed bag. It's got a sleek design and some great features, like Fitbit fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. But it's also a bit underpowered and can be glitchy at times. Despite a few kinks, it's still a great smartwatch for the right price, if you don't mind a few limitations. If you've been drooling over a smartwatch or fitness tracker but haven't been able to pull the trigger, this Amazon Prime Day deal on the Pixel Watch is your chance to finally take the plunge.

Thanks to Amazon's Fall Prime Day event, the first-generation Pixel Watch is even better value. The smartwatch is now down to its lowest price of $210, a 40% discount off the regular price of $350. It comes pre-loaded with all the major Google services, including Google Maps, Google Pay, Calendar, YouTube Music, and Gmail.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel Watch is a stylish and affordable smartwatch, but it's not the best wearable device money can buy in 2023, especially since a new and improved sequel is already available. However, if you're a Google fan or you love the Pixel Watch's design, now is a great time to buy it, thanks to its record-low price. The smartwatch features customizable watch faces and a wide variety of band options. It also offers an all-day battery life, so you won't have to worry about running out of power.

With a built-in Google Home app, you can use it to control your smart home devices, like your thermostat, lights, and speakers. You can also use it to play music and receive notifications from your connected phone. The Pixel Watch is also very comfortable to wear. It comes in a 41mm size that's perfect for most people, and the flexible silicone band hugs your wrist without being too tight. It's also very lightweight, so you'll often forget that you're even wearing it.

This Pixel Watch deal is the biggest discount we've seen so far from a major retailer like Amazon, earning it the top spot on our list of the best Prime Day smartwatch deals available right now.