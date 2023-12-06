The Google Pixel Watch 2 is packed with features, making it one of the best Android smartwatches worth your money. When you set up your new smartwatch, Google urges you to use a PIN or pattern lock for additional safety. You may find this irritating, as the Pixel Watch automatically locks itself when you take it off your wrist. When you wear the watch again, it doesn't display incoming notifications unless you enter the screen lock. Turn off the screen lock on your Pixel Watch to avoid this behavior. Follow this guide to learn how.

Why you shouldn't deactivate the PIN or pattern lock on your Pixel Watch

Avoid turning off the screen lock on the Pixel Watch. Doing so turns off device protection features, which ensures no one else can use your watch if it is stolen. The screen lock also provides an additional layer of security, as you must enter it before resetting the watch. This ensures no one apart from you can reset the watch.

Google Wallet access is also turned off, so you can't use the watch to make NFC-based payments or show your boarding pass at the check-in counter. Turn off the screen lock if you are okay with losing access to these features.

You also miss out on using Extend Unlock — whenever Google rolls out the feature — if you don't have a screen lock on the watch.

How to turn off screen lock on your Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 2

Deactivating your Pixel Watch's pattern or PIN lock is easy, though you must remember the screen lock. Otherwise, it can be challenging to turn off this safety measure.

On your Pixel Watch, press the crown to open the app drawer. Navigate to the bottom of the menu and select Settings. Scroll down and select Security. Tap Screen lock from the menu that opens. Enter your watch's PIN or pattern lock to proceed. Select None from the Screen lock menu. Close

Alternatively, use the companion Pixel Watch app on the paired phone to turn off the PIN or pattern lock on the smartwatch.

Open the companion Pixel Watch app on your phone. Tap Watch preferences. Select Security from the menu that opens. Tap Screen lock. Close Select None from the Screen lock options. Confirm your choice by tapping OK in the dialog box that appears. Enter your current PIN or pattern on the watch to confirm the action. Close

Turning off the screen lock doesn't impact the Smart Lock functionality of your Pixel Watch.

What to do if you forget your Pixel Watch's PIN or pattern lock

You must know your Pixel Watch's PIN or pattern lock to unlock it. What if you forget the screen lock and can't enter the correct code or pattern? Or maybe your Pixel Watch stopped recognizing the unlock PIN or pattern. You must factory reset the wearable from the recovery menu.

Restart your Pixel Watch by navigating to Settings > System > Restart. Confirm your selection by tapping the checkmark. If you can't bypass the screen lock, press and hold the side button and crown for 30 to 45 seconds. Let go of the buttons when the watch vibrates. Repeatedly tap the screen's upper-left and lower-right corners when the white Google logo appears during reboot. This opens the Fastboot menu. Use the Side button to scroll down and highlight Recovery mode. Confirm your selection by pressing the crown. Your Pixel Watch reboots into the Recovery menu. If a No command screen appears, press and hold the digital crown and swipe up from the bottom of the display. In the Recovery menu, scroll down to the Wipe data/factory reset option using your finger or by pressing the side button. Confirm your choice by tapping it or pressing the digital crown. Select Factory data reset again in the menu that appears.

Your Pixel Watch resets itself without entering the unlock pattern or PIN. As part of this process, the data on the watch is erased, and the watch is unpaired with your phone.

The watch automatically restarts after the reset. Pair it again with a new phone after this. You might need to log in with the same Google account previously used on the wearable during the pairing process, but you won't enter the screen lock PIN or pattern.

Rebooting into the fastboot and recovery menu could be finicky. Try again if the steps don't work the first time around. Also, ensure your Pixel Watch has at least 50% battery before resetting it.

Learn how to back up your Pixel Watch to ensure data loss is not an issue.

Enjoy your new Google Pixel Watch 2

Google's Pixel Watch lineup gets many things right, especially the second-generation model. The Fitbit integration makes these wearables great for fitness tracking and health monitoring. The best part is you don't need Fitbit Premium to use the Pixel Watch, so you don't need to pay for another service every month.

Google bundles six months of free Fitbit Premium for new users, so make sure to redeem the offer. Also, check out our tips to extend the battery life of your Pixel Watch 2 and make it last longer.