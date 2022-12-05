The new firmware should be available for everyone within the week

Today's the first Monday of the month, and Google is extra busy this time around: Pixel phones aren't just getting their latest Android security updates, and we've got a full-blow Pixel Feature Drop landing. But the fun isn't just constrained to Google's phones, and the company took a little time to talk about new Pixel Watch features that are just around the corner. While we've got to wait until the new year to try our things like fall detection, there is a fresh Pixel Watch firmware update on its way to the wearable right now, delivering a handful of bug fixes.

We've already seen Google update the Pixel Watch's companion app but today we're getting an actual new firmware release for the Watch itself. Checking out the changelog, we're not really seeing anything in the way of new functionality, and instead get a few patches to stomp out bugs:

Calls Fixes and improvements for hands-free profile (HFP) calling.

Settings Battery saver enable/disable single tap support has been added.

Watch Face Fix for issue where watch face complications occasionally were not displaying correct data.

Fitbit Exercise Fix for issue where exercise layout was sometimes cut off.



A little underwhelming? Maybe, but we're just happy to see the start of Pixel Watch OTA updates, all the same. Google reports that it's doing a phased rollout for this release, but all Pixel Watch owners should see the new software hit their wrists sometime over the course of the next week.

You'll get a notification when your update is finally ready, and upon installation your Pixel Watch will be running software RWD9.220429.070.